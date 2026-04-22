Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Grows Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 635,014 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.07% of UnitedHealth Group worth $217,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axis Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,338 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and guidance raise: UnitedHealth reported Q1 results that topped revenue and EPS expectations and raised FY‑2026 adjusted EPS guidance (now > $18.25), signaling better control of medical costs and supporting the rally. Read More.

Q1 beat and guidance raise: UnitedHealth reported Q1 results that topped revenue and EPS expectations and raised FY‑2026 adjusted EPS guidance (now > $18.25), signaling better control of medical costs and supporting the rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AI investment and Optum scale: Management plans ~$1.5B in AI spending and Optum Real is rapidly scaling (hundreds of millions of transactions now, billions by year‑end), which investors view as a path to durable cost savings and higher fee‑based revenue. Read More.

AI investment and Optum scale: Management plans ~$1.5B in AI spending and Optum Real is rapidly scaling (hundreds of millions of transactions now, billions by year‑end), which investors view as a path to durable cost savings and higher fee‑based revenue. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade / price‑target lift: Jefferies raised its UNH price target to $373 and reiterated a buy stance, adding upside conviction to the stock after the earnings beat. Read More.

Analyst upgrade / price‑target lift: Jefferies raised its UNH price target to $373 and reiterated a buy stance, adding upside conviction to the stock after the earnings beat. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Operational moves for provider relations: UnitedHealthcare expanded initiatives to cut prior‑authorization burdens and speed rural payments, which can reduce friction with providers and support membership and utilization trends. Read More.

Operational moves for provider relations: UnitedHealthcare expanded initiatives to cut prior‑authorization burdens and speed rural payments, which can reduce friction with providers and support membership and utilization trends. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Sector lift / peer momentum: Strong UNH results lifted sentiment across insurers (Centene, Molina, Clover), amplifying buying flows into the group but not changing UNH’s fundamentals directly. Read More.

Sector lift / peer momentum: Strong UNH results lifted sentiment across insurers (Centene, Molina, Clover), amplifying buying flows into the group but not changing UNH’s fundamentals directly. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Policy/program uncertainty: UnitedHealth flagged “challenges” with a Medicare pilot to cover obesity drugs, creating execution and reimbursement uncertainty that could pressure medical cost trends. Read More.

Policy/program uncertainty: UnitedHealth flagged “challenges” with a Medicare pilot to cover obesity drugs, creating execution and reimbursement uncertainty that could pressure medical cost trends. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Legacy Medicare payment pressure: Earlier reporting noted potential multi‑billion dollar Medicare payment headwinds that remain a watch item for margins despite the Q1 beat. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $408.00 to $361.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $367.20.

View Our Latest Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH opened at $346.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $314.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.40. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $438.85. The company's 50-day moving average price is $289.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. UnitedHealth Group's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.20 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.02%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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