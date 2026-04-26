Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Grows Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE - Free Report) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,279 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 77,874 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.15% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $12,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5,916.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. BOKF NA increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 368 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus purchased 25,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.92 per share, with a total value of $1,348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 562,724 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,342,078.08. This represents a 4.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hallie E. Kuhn sold 536 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $25,835.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 48,301 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,328,108.20. This trade represents a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $63.67.

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Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $47.40 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $88.24. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $754.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.64 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The company's revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.12%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

See Also

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