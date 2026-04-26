Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Grows Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,041 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.09% of Medpace worth $14,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Medpace by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,388 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the company's stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company's stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Jesse J. Geiger sold 31,707 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.30, for a total transaction of $14,436,197.10. Following the sale, the president owned 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,829,500. The trade was a 67.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medpace Price Performance

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $410.54 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $284.10 and a one year high of $628.92. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $470.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $535.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.54. Medpace had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 120.89%. The business had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Medpace's quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Medpace

Here are the key news stories impacting Medpace this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and raised outlook — Medpace reported Q1 EPS of $4.28 and revenue of $706.6M, both above consensus, and gave FY2026 EPS guidance of $16.68–$17.50. Strong revenue growth and guidance are the primary bullish catalyst. Article Title

Q1 beat and raised outlook — Medpace reported Q1 EPS of $4.28 and revenue of $706.6M, both above consensus, and gave FY2026 EPS guidance of $16.68–$17.50. Strong revenue growth and guidance are the primary bullish catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains — Robert W. Baird kept an Outperform rating with a $477 target (still implying upside), providing some analyst backing despite volatility. Article Title

Analyst support remains — Robert W. Baird kept an Outperform rating with a $477 target (still implying upside), providing some analyst backing despite volatility. Positive Sentiment: Technical/buy‑the‑dip narratives — Some outlets note MEDP moved into oversold territory after recent selling, which can attract short‑term bargain hunters. Article Title

Technical/buy‑the‑dip narratives — Some outlets note MEDP moved into oversold territory after recent selling, which can attract short‑term bargain hunters. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data unclear — April short‑interest reporting shows effectively 0 days to cover based on the provided figure, an anomalous data point that appears neutral until clarified by exchanges/brokers.

Short‑interest data unclear — April short‑interest reporting shows effectively 0 days to cover based on the provided figure, an anomalous data point that appears neutral until clarified by exchanges/brokers. Neutral Sentiment: Backlog conversion but rising cancellations — Management highlighted roughly $1.94B of backlog conversion over 12 months, but cancellation rates have increased; this is a mixed operational signal that could either load revenue or indicate instability in bookings. Article Title

Backlog conversion but rising cancellations — Management highlighted roughly $1.94B of backlog conversion over 12 months, but cancellation rates have increased; this is a mixed operational signal that could either load revenue or indicate instability in bookings. Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities‑fraud class action notices filed and law‑firm solicitations — Several firms have announced lawsuits and are soliciting lead‑plaintiff motions with a June 8, 2026 deadline, increasing legal and investor‑sentiment risk. This is a material near‑term overhang. Article Title

Multiple securities‑fraud class action notices filed and law‑firm solicitations — Several firms have announced lawsuits and are soliciting lead‑plaintiff motions with a June 8, 2026 deadline, increasing legal and investor‑sentiment risk. This is a material near‑term overhang. Negative Sentiment: Analyst caution and downgrades tied to cancellations/elevated costs — Some analysts cut stance or reduced price targets citing the spike in backlog cancellations and higher direct costs (e.g., Seeking Alpha coverage and a BMO price‑target cut to $400), which can pressure sentiment and valuation. Article Title

Analyst caution and downgrades tied to cancellations/elevated costs — Some analysts cut stance or reduced price targets citing the spike in backlog cancellations and higher direct costs (e.g., Seeking Alpha coverage and a BMO price‑target cut to $400), which can pressure sentiment and valuation. Negative Sentiment: Executive departure — Medpace’s president announced his resignation after 18 years, adding leadership transition risk at a sensitive time. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Medpace from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Medpace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on Medpace from $575.00 to $485.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Medpace from $522.00 to $484.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Medpace from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $462.00 to $419.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $467.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medpace

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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