Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Grows Stock Position in Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE - Free Report) by 65.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,355 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 44,489 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH's holdings in Expand Energy were worth $12,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abound Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Expand Energy by 890.0% in the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 297 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Expand Energy in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Expand Energy by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Expand Energy by 85.0% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Expand Energy in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Expand Energy Stock Up 0.1%

EXE opened at $96.44 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $104.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Expand Energy Corporation has a one year low of $91.01 and a one year high of $126.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.47.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. Expand Energy had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 15.00%.The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.28 billion. Analysts anticipate that Expand Energy Corporation will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Expand Energy's payout ratio is 30.50%.

Insider Activity at Expand Energy

In other news, CEO Michael Wichterich bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.50 per share, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 83,498 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,976,035. This trade represents a 2.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Expand Energy from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Expand Energy from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Expand Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $123.00 price target on Expand Energy in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Expand Energy in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $131.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXE

Expand Energy Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

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