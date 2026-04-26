Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $11.06 Million Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. $IT

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lowered its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT - Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,336 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 11,852 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.06% of Gartner worth $11,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the second quarter worth $48,000. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 128 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1,130.8% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1,284.6% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Gartner from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $240.00 price target on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Gartner from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gartner from $275.00 to $200.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $185.30.

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Gartner Stock Up 1.2%

IT stock opened at $150.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.43. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.18 and a 52 week high of $451.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30.

Gartner (NYSE:IT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.44. Gartner had a return on equity of 102.20% and a net margin of 11.22%.The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.45 earnings per share. Gartner's revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Gartner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.300- EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

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About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company's offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

Further Reading

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