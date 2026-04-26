Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $11.43 Million Stock Position in APA Corporation $APA

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA - Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 466,063 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 31,617 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.13% of APA worth $11,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of APA by 13.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,030,230 shares of the company's stock worth $340,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,739 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of APA by 29.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,462,476 shares of the company's stock worth $108,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,326 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of APA by 157.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,060,135 shares of the company's stock worth $55,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,891 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of APA by 43.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,668,505 shares of the company's stock worth $56,092,000 after purchasing an additional 806,252 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of APA by 8.4% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,498,208 shares of the company's stock worth $60,656,000 after purchasing an additional 193,580 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded APA from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group boosted their price target on APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on APA from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stephens boosted their price target on APA from $24.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on APA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $39.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on APA

APA Trading Down 2.4%

APA stock opened at $37.73 on Friday. APA Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $45.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.49. The business's 50 day moving average is $35.86 and its 200-day moving average is $28.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

APA (NASDAQ:APA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. APA had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 15.55%.The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company's revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that APA Corporation will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. APA's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at APA

In other news, Director Matthew Regis Bob sold 23,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $833,290.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,349.82. This represents a 77.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company's stock.

APA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting APA this week:

APA Profile

APA Corporation NASDAQ: APA is an independent exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas resources. The company operates through three core regions: the United States, Egypt and the North Sea. Through its integrated approach, APA combines geological and geophysical expertise with technical innovation to identify and develop hydrocarbons in both onshore and offshore settings.

In the United States, APA's largest position is in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it holds substantial acreage dedicated to oil-focused drilling and production.

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