Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $16.21 Million Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD - Free Report) TSE: RGL by 514.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,227 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 60,477 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.09% of Royal Gold worth $16,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in Royal Gold by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 20,724 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Royal Gold by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,794 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $252.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.55. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.75 and a 52 week high of $306.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD - Get Free Report) TSE: RGL last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $310.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $425.47 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 45.26%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Gold's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research downgraded Royal Gold from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Royal Gold from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $273.64.

Read Our Latest Report on RGLD

Insider Activity at Royal Gold

In related news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.87, for a total transaction of $421,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 20,140 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,059,521.80. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William M. Hayes sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.07, for a total value of $1,156,213.11. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,698,162.03. The trade was a 40.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,573 shares of company stock valued at $2,127,091. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a leading precious metals streaming and royalty company. Through its business model, Royal Gold provides upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a percentage of future metal production at predetermined prices. This structure allows the company to participate in production upside while minimizing exposure to the operating and capital-intensive aspects of mine ownership.

The company's portfolio encompasses interests in over 200 streams and royalties on projects across North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Australia.

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