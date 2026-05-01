Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $2.91 Million Holdings in Rigetti Computing, Inc. $RGTI

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI - Free Report) by 453.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,653 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 107,065 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH's holdings in Rigetti Computing were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGTI. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 43.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445,818 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,860,000 after acquiring an additional 744,577 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,752,000. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,576,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 891.9% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 168,586 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 151,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 6,219.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 100,853 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 99,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rigetti Computing news, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 4,270 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $74,810.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 175,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,076,669.68. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Rivas sold 36,719 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $643,316.88. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 651,914 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,421,533.28. This represents a 5.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rigetti Computing Trading Up 8.5%

Shares of RGTI opened at $17.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -25.66 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.47. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $58.15.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 million. Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 3,111.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. B. Riley Financial raised shares of Rigetti Computing from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rigetti Computing from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Rigetti Computing from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Rigetti Computing from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing Profile

Rigetti Computing is a pioneering quantum computing company that designs and manufactures superconducting quantum processors alongside a complementary software stack. Founded in 2013 by CEO Chad Rigetti, the company has developed end-to-end quantum systems—from cryogenic hardware to control electronics—to advance the performance and scalability of quantum machines.

At the core of Rigetti's offering is its Quantum Cloud Services (QCS) platform, which enables developers and enterprises to access quantum processing units (QPUs) and hybrid quantum-classical workflows via the cloud.

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