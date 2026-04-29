Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $5.02 Million Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS - Free Report) by 173.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,796 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.08% of Littelfuse worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 1,666.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Littelfuse by 57.6% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 134 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company's stock.

Littelfuse Price Performance

Littelfuse stock opened at $389.32 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $355.70 and its 200 day moving average is $303.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.40. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $174.63 and a one year high of $410.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $593.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.53 million. Littelfuse had a positive return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 3.00%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark upgraded Littelfuse from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research cut Littelfuse from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings cut Littelfuse from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Littelfuse from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $360.00 price target on Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $374.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LFUS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Peter Sung-Jip Kim sold 5,488 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.35, for a total value of $1,791,008.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,320,611.25. The trade was a 35.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 8,875 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.55, for a total value of $2,853,756.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,193.95. This represents a 59.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 49,012 shares of company stock valued at $16,227,764 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse's offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company's product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

See Also

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