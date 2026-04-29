Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $5.23 Million Stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. $RVMD

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH decreased its position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD - Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,627 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,105 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH's holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $5,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 702 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,143 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company's stock.

Revolution Medicines Trading Up 10.0%

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $144.83 on Wednesday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $155.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.51 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.30). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RVMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Friday, February 27th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $78.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Revolution Medicines

Insider Activity at Revolution Medicines

In other news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 4,583 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total transaction of $455,916.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 157,570 shares in the company, valued at $15,675,063.60. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 120,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.09, for a total value of $18,010,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 276,698 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,529,602.82. This represents a 30.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,592 shares of company stock valued at $24,499,532. Insiders own 8.20% of the company's stock.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies to treat RAS-dependent cancers and other diseases driven by the RAS/MAPK pathway. The company's research efforts target historically “undruggable” proteins, aiming to inhibit critical nodes in cell signaling that promote tumor growth and therapeutic resistance.

The lead pipeline includes RMC-4630, a SHP2 inhibitor; RMC-6291, a selective KRAS G12C inhibitor; and RMC-6236, a pan-RAS inhibitor designed to address multiple RAS mutations.

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