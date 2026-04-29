Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $5.32 Million Stock Position in EPR Properties $EPR

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lessened its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,609 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 24,838 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.14% of EPR Properties worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the third quarter worth about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial downgraded EPR Properties from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.50 price target on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on EPR Properties from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $59.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPR Properties

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EPR Properties news, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $404,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 66,294 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,572,583.66. The trade was a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 2,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $146,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 55,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,156,033.50. The trade was a 4.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 26,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,001 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPR Properties Price Performance

Shares of EPR opened at $56.46 on Wednesday. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $182.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $181.76 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 38.27%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. EPR Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.280-5.480 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. EPR Properties's dividend payout ratio is 113.76%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that specializes in experiential properties across the United States, Canada and select international markets. Established in 1997 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, the company targets properties in the entertainment, recreation and education sectors. Its portfolio includes movie theaters, ski resorts, family entertainment centers, charter schools and other venues that benefit from consumer-driven experiences.

The trust employs long-term, triple-net lease agreements, where tenants are responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and maintenance.

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