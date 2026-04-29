Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $5.51 Million Holdings in Science Applications International Corporation $SAIC

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Science Applications International Corporation (NASDAQ:SAIC - Free Report) by 57.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,395 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 19,920 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.12% of Science Applications International worth $5,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,555 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,454,000 after purchasing an additional 26,633 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 150,204 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,335 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $133.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $110.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SAIC

Science Applications International Price Performance

NASDAQ:SAIC opened at $94.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.43 and a 200-day moving average of $96.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.30. Science Applications International Corporation has a 52 week low of $81.08 and a 52 week high of $124.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Science Applications International (NASDAQ:SAIC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Corporation will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. Science Applications International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.25%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) is a leading provider of technical, engineering, and enterprise IT services to the U.S. government, including the Department of Defense, the intelligence community, and civilian agencies. The company's core offerings encompass systems engineering and integration, mission support, cybersecurity, data analytics, and cloud solutions. SAIC's work spans the full program lifecycle, from research and development to deployment and sustainment, addressing complex defense, space, and national security challenges.

Founded in 1969 by J.

Further Reading

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