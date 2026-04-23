Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $61.28 Million Stake in Amrize Ltd $AMRZ

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its holdings in Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ - Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,120,019 shares of the company's stock after selling 287,904 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.20% of Amrize worth $61,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMRZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amrize by 41.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,094,083 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,468,460,000 after buying an additional 8,743,543 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Amrize by 48.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,622,024 shares of the company's stock valued at $561,018,000 after buying an additional 3,809,133 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Amrize by 247.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,386,926 shares of the company's stock valued at $212,449,000 after buying an additional 3,122,716 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Amrize by 865.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,889,660 shares of the company's stock valued at $139,436,000 after buying an additional 2,590,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Amrize in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,047,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMRZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Amrize in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Amrize from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amrize from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Amrize from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Amrize in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $64.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMRZ

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jaime Hill bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.91 per share, with a total value of $58,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,480. This represents a 3.70% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jan Philipp Jenisch bought 60,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,483,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,703,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $98,892,935.10. The trade was a 3.65% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 77,834 shares of company stock valued at $4,511,344. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amrize Stock Performance

NYSE AMRZ opened at $56.57 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $58.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.55. The stock has a market cap of $31.29 billion and a PE ratio of 23.00. Amrize Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $65.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. The firm's revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amrize Ltd will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amrize Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th.

Amrize Profile

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

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