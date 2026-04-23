Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $70.64 Million Stake in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 889,460 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after buying an additional 59,228 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.07% of CVS Health worth $70,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in CVS Health by 407.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in CVS Health by 36.9% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 486 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company's stock.

Get CVS Health alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS Health

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS opened at $76.38 on Thursday. CVS Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.35 and a 1 year high of $85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $97.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.51. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $76.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.84.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $105.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.940-6.140 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio is currently 192.75%.

Key Headlines Impacting CVS Health

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CVS Health, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CVS Health wasn't on the list.

While CVS Health currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here