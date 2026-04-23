Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $85 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 847,839 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 114,989 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.10% of United Parcel Service worth $85,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 284.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 434 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 456 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 486 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company's stock.

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United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $105.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.41. The firm has a market cap of $89.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 6.28%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings raised United Parcel Service from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded United Parcel Service from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 9th. HSBC raised United Parcel Service from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $113.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UPS

Key Stories Impacting United Parcel Service

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $2,655,236.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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