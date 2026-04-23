Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Increases Stake in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,921 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.05% of Capital One Financial worth $81,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 661.1% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on COF. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $260.30.

Read Our Latest Report on COF

Capital One Financial News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Multiple firms reaffirmed or raised ratings/targets after the print — Barclays raised its target to $250, JPMorgan nudged its target to $215 and BTIG reiterated a buy with a $224 target, signaling continued analyst confidence in the long‑term story. Barclays/BTIG Coverage JPMorgan Lift

Analyst support: Multiple firms reaffirmed or raised ratings/targets after the print — Barclays raised its target to $250, JPMorgan nudged its target to $215 and BTIG reiterated a buy with a $224 target, signaling continued analyst confidence in the long‑term story. Positive Sentiment: Strategic/credit positives flagged by some brokers: Bank of America and others highlighted improving credit trends, cost discipline and potential long‑term upside from Discover and Brex integrations, supporting buy ratings despite the near‑term miss. TipRanks / BofA Note

Strategic/credit positives flagged by some brokers: Bank of America and others highlighted improving credit trends, cost discipline and potential long‑term upside from Discover and Brex integrations, supporting buy ratings despite the near‑term miss. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 underlying metrics: COF reported adjusted EPS $4.42 and GAAP net income $2.2B; revenue rose ~52.3% YoY to $15.23B (but missed street revenue estimates). The top‑line growth largely reflects the Discover deal; investors must weigh one‑time integration impacts vs. sustainable earnings power. Earnings Release / Deep Dive

Q1 underlying metrics: COF reported adjusted EPS $4.42 and GAAP net income $2.2B; revenue rose ~52.3% YoY to $15.23B (but missed street revenue estimates). The top‑line growth largely reflects the Discover deal; investors must weigh one‑time integration impacts vs. sustainable earnings power. Neutral Sentiment: Preferreds/income angle: Research on Capital One Series N preferreds suggests income investors see attractive yields over a 6–18 month horizon, which may support investor demand in fixed‑income‑sensitive pockets of the stock. Seeking Alpha Preferreds

Preferreds/income angle: Research on Capital One Series N preferreds suggests income investors see attractive yields over a 6–18 month horizon, which may support investor demand in fixed‑income‑sensitive pockets of the stock. Negative Sentiment: Earnings & revenue miss: Adjusted EPS came in below consensus and revenue missed estimates — the misses drove the immediate negative reaction as markets are sensitive to any softness from the consumer or integration hiccups. Fool: Earnings Miss

Earnings & revenue miss: Adjusted EPS came in below consensus and revenue missed estimates — the misses drove the immediate negative reaction as markets are sensitive to any softness from the consumer or integration hiccups. Negative Sentiment: Rising credit costs & provisions: The company increased its provision for credit losses materially (reported jumps cited across coverage, ~72% YoY in some reports), and provisions/expenses rose, refocusing investor concern on credit‑cost normalization in cards and consumer lending. Zacks: Provisions & Expenses MarketWatch: Provision Increase

Rising credit costs & provisions: The company increased its provision for credit losses materially (reported jumps cited across coverage, ~72% YoY in some reports), and provisions/expenses rose, refocusing investor concern on credit‑cost normalization in cards and consumer lending. Negative Sentiment: $425M settlement approved: A $425M customer settlement was granted final approval and will require payouts to current/former customers, a near‑term cash hit and potential reputational noise. NYPost: $425M Settlement

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Jason P. Hanson sold 3,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $764,445.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 40,230 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,247,150. This trade represents a 8.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neal Blinde sold 38,135 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $7,265,098.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 33,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,391,801.01. This represents a 53.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 50,047 shares of company stock worth $9,742,217 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE:COF opened at $199.33 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $174.72 and a 1-year high of $259.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.19 and a 200 day moving average of $214.16. The firm has a market cap of $123.97 billion, a PE ratio of 69.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.06 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is 112.28%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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