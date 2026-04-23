Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Increases Stock Holdings in Cigna Group $CI

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,744 shares of the health services provider's stock after buying an additional 14,238 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.11% of Cigna Group worth $80,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna Group by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in Cigna Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 53.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 153 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $333.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $318.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Cigna Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $344.00 to $333.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $332.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cigna Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Everett Neville sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $496,636.29. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,670 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,638,119.70. This trade represents a 23.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 2,307 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $666,515.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 32,647 shares in the company, valued at $9,432,044.77. The trade was a 6.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Cigna Group Stock Down 0.6%

CI opened at $274.96 on Thursday. Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $239.51 and a 12 month high of $350.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.26.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.20. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $72.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $69.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.64 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.250- EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 30.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Cigna Group's payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

About Cigna Group

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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