Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Lowers Stock Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH reduced its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH - Free Report) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,388 shares of the company's stock after selling 66,956 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.06% of Option Care Health worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OPCH. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 7,621.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Option Care Health alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Option Care Health

Here are the key news stories impacting Option Care Health this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OPCH. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Truist Financial set a $40.00 price objective on Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $37.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OPCH

Option Care Health Price Performance

OPCH stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.69. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health NASDAQ: OPCH is a leading provider of home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company specializes in the administration of injectable therapies, including antibiotics, nutrition, hydration, immunoglobulin, pain management and specialty pharmaceuticals. Through its nationwide network of infusion pharmacies and nursing professionals, Option Care Health delivers customized care plans and in-home nursing visits to patients managing complex or chronic conditions outside of a hospital setting.

Option Care Health traces its current structure to the completion of its merger with BioScrip in early 2021, combining two of the industry's most experienced home infusion businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Option Care Health, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Option Care Health wasn't on the list.

While Option Care Health currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here