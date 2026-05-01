Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Lowers Stock Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH reduced its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH - Free Report) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,388 shares of the company's stock after selling 66,956 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.06% of Option Care Health worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OPCH. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 7,621.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Trending Headlines about Option Care Health
Here are the key news stories impacting Option Care Health this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 EPS slightly beat consensus: Option Care reported $0.40 EPS vs. consensus ~ $0.39, matching prior‑year EPS — a modest pocket of positive surprise. Q1 Earnings Beat (Zacks)
- Neutral Sentiment: Calls and disclosures available: the company held an earnings call and filed a press release/slide deck with details—useful for parsing management commentary and assumptions behind guidance. Earnings Call Transcript (Seeking Alpha)
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue miss in Q1 and full‑year revenue guidance trimmed: Q1 revenue $1.35B vs. estimates ~$1.40B, and FY‑2026 revenue guide narrowed to ~$5.7–5.8B versus street ~$5.9B — the revenue shortfall and guide cut are the primary catalysts for the selloff. Revenue Miss & Stock Slide (Seeking Alpha)
- Negative Sentiment: Legal/investigator overhang: multiple plaintiff firms and a securities‑law investigation (Holzer & Holzer, Block & Leviton, Johnson Fistel) have announced inquiries tied to the results and guidance, increasing short‑term uncertainty and potential legal costs. Holzer Investigation (GlobeNewswire) Block & Leviton Alert (GlobeNewswire) Johnson Fistel Alert (GlobeNewswire)
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction and volume: the stock sold off sharply on heavy volume after the release, reflecting investor concern about revenue momentum and the added legal overhang. Market Reaction (Yahoo)
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OPCH. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Truist Financial set a $40.00 price objective on Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $37.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OPCH
Option Care Health Price Performance
OPCH stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.69. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.53.
Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Option Care Health
(Free Report
)
Option Care Health NASDAQ: OPCH is a leading provider of home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company specializes in the administration of injectable therapies, including antibiotics, nutrition, hydration, immunoglobulin, pain management and specialty pharmaceuticals. Through its nationwide network of infusion pharmacies and nursing professionals, Option Care Health delivers customized care plans and in-home nursing visits to patients managing complex or chronic conditions outside of a hospital setting.
Option Care Health traces its current structure to the completion of its merger with BioScrip in early 2021, combining two of the industry's most experienced home infusion businesses.
Further Reading
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