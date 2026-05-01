Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New $2.49 Million Investment in GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group $GLIBK

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group (NASDAQ:GLIBK - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,489,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.24% of GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLIBK. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group during the third quarter worth $119,947,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group during the third quarter worth $81,260,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group in the third quarter valued at about $77,195,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group in the third quarter valued at about $23,480,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group in the third quarter valued at about $22,362,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLIBK. Weiss Ratings raised GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research raised GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Research Report on GLIBK

GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:GLIBK opened at $34.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.94. The stock's 50-day moving average is $36.97 and its 200-day moving average is $36.37. GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $41.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group (NASDAQ:GLIBK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group Profile

GCI Liberty Inc is an American holding company whose principal operating asset is a majority ownership interest in General Communication Inc, the largest integrated telecommunications provider in the state of Alaska. GCI Liberty was formed in December 2019 as a tracking stock of Liberty Interactive Group to hold certain communications and digital media investments. Its shares trade on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol GLIBK.

Through its subsidiary, the company delivers high-speed broadband internet, cable and direct-to-home video distribution, fixed voice, and mobile wireless services to residential customers across Alaska.

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