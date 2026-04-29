Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases 50,620 Shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated $DBD

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD - Free Report) by 357.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,800 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 50,620 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.18% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,017 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 325.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,150 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,633 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,993,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 308.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 73,503 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 55,525 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 60,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $5,156,813.41. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,704,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $398,795,209.26. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 512,234 shares of company stock worth $42,516,215 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:DBD opened at $82.50 on Wednesday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $43.00 and a 52-week high of $89.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business's 50 day moving average is $79.38 and its 200 day moving average is $70.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.48.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.29. Diebold Nixdorf had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 2.49%.The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Diebold Nixdorf has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DBD. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wedbush set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $100.00.

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Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc NYSE: DBD is a leading global provider of connected commerce solutions, specializing in automated teller machines (ATMs), point-of-sale (POS) systems and related software and services for the banking and retail industries. The company's core offerings include hardware platforms, software applications for transaction management and advanced analytics tools that enable financial institutions and retailers to enhance customer engagement, streamline operations and improve security at the point of transaction.

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