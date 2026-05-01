Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Raises Position in NCR Atleos Corporation $NATL

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE:NATL - Free Report) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,083 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 28,046 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.11% of NCR Atleos worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Atleos in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,449,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of NCR Atleos by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,296 shares of the company's stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of NCR Atleos by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,111 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NCR Atleos by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 32,355 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NCR Atleos by 173.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,758 shares of the company's stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 13,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NATL. Zacks Research raised shares of NCR Atleos from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of NCR Atleos from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wedbush downgraded shares of NCR Atleos from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.40 in a report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of NCR Atleos from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.40 price objective on shares of NCR Atleos in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $50.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NCR Atleos

NCR Atleos Stock Down 0.0%

NATL stock opened at $44.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.78. NCR Atleos Corporation has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $48.50. The company's 50-day moving average price is $44.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. NCR Atleos had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 84.28%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NCR Atleos Corporation will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NCR Atleos

NCR Atleos Corporation operates as a financial technology company in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Self-Service Banking, Network, and Telecommunications & Technology (T&T). The Self-Service Banking segment offers solutions, including a line of automated teller machine (ATM) and interactive teller machine (ITM) hardware and software, as well as related installation, maintenance, and managed and professional services; and solutions to manage and run the ATM channel end-to-end for financial institutions comprising back office, cash management, software management and ATM deployment, and others.

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