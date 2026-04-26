Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Raises Position in Onto Innovation Inc. $ONTO

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO - Free Report) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,898 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 24,722 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.15% of Onto Innovation worth $11,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ONTO. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 482,256 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $58,517,000 after buying an additional 208,907 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 163,259 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $19,810,000 after buying an additional 13,175 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,017 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,631 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company's stock.

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Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $308.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.47. The firm's fifty day moving average is $225.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.67. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.88 and a 52-week high of $316.00.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $266.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.78 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business's revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Onto Innovation has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.360 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ONTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $350.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $300.63.

Read Our Latest Report on Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation NYSE: ONTO is a global supplier of advanced process control and inspection systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers. The company's solutions span metrology, inspection, defect review and lithography mask repair, helping customers optimize yield, reduce costs and improve device performance. By integrating high-resolution optical and e-beam tools with sophisticated software analytics, Onto Innovation enables wafer, mask and advanced packaging producers to maintain tight process control across leading-edge nodes and specialty applications.

Key products include high-throughput wafer metrology systems, optical and e-beam defect inspection platforms, mask inspection and repair tools, and data-driven software for yield management and process optimization.

See Also

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