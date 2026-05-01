Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Raises Stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. $PCVX

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX - Free Report) by 105.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,124 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 35,974 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.05% of Vaxcyte worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,579 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company's stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the company's stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,274 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company's stock.

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Vaxcyte Price Performance

Shares of PCVX stock opened at $57.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.47. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $65.00.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.34). During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Vaxcyte from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Vaxcyte from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vaxcyte presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $86.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PCVX

Insider Activity at Vaxcyte

In other news, COO Jim Wassil sold 7,395 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $435,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 166,818 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,822,243.84. This represents a 4.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Elvia Cowan sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 28,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,738,500. The trade was a 9.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,787 shares of company stock valued at $867,031. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc NASDAQ: PCVX is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing a new generation of preventive vaccines aimed at combating serious bacterial diseases. Headquartered in San Carlos, California, Vaxcyte leverages proprietary conjugation technologies to design and manufacture multivalent vaccines targeting pathogens for which there remain significant unmet medical needs. The company's platform is intended to streamline the production of conjugate vaccines by improving antigen presentation and broadening strain coverage compared with conventional approaches.

Vaxcyte's lead candidate, VAX-24, is a 24-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine designed to protect against 24 serotypes of Streptococcus pneumoniae.

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