Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Reduces Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,037 shares of the company's stock after selling 21,341 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.12% of Elevance Health worth $95,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company's stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 825 shares of the company's stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company's stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company's stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 743 shares of the company's stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Elevance Health Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $327.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.49. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.71 and a 52-week high of $432.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.60.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $12.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $1.84. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 15.59%. Elevance Health's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.97 earnings per share. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.850- EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 25.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Elevance Health's previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. Elevance Health's dividend payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $395.00 to $391.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $332.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $431.00 to $409.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $383.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

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