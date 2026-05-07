Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Reduces Stake in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. $SILA

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its stake in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA - Free Report) by 90.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,168 shares of the company's stock after selling 82,235 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH's holdings in Sila Realty Trust were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,264 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,554,000 after buying an additional 98,662 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,344 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,932,000 after buying an additional 41,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 986,934 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,772,000 after buying an additional 74,355 shares in the last quarter.

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Sila Realty Trust Stock Performance

Sila Realty Trust stock opened at $30.59 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 1.01. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.94 and a 1-year high of $30.63.

Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $50.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.26 million. Sila Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 16.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Sila Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sila Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Sila Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is 275.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SILA. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sila Realty Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. BNP Paribas Exane restated a "neutral" rating and set a $31.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sila Realty Trust to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Truist Financial set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sila Realty Trust presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sila Realty Trust

Sila Realty Trust Profile

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams. Our portfolio comprises high quality tenants in geographically diverse facilities, which are positioned to capitalize on the dynamic delivery of healthcare to patients.

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