Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 108,072 Shares of Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH decreased its stake in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR - Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 796,217 shares of the company's stock after selling 108,072 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.09% of Carrier Global worth $42,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Carrier Global alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spirepoint Private Client LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 547.7% during the third quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 60,694 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 51,324 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 5.6% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 425,547 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,405,000 after acquiring an additional 22,377 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,127,670 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,586,000 after acquiring an additional 72,906 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at $20,678,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 220.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 51,852 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 35,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company's stock.

Carrier Global Trading Down 1.6%

CARR opened at $60.71 on Thursday. Carrier Global Corporation has a twelve month low of $50.24 and a twelve month high of $81.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.02 and a 200-day moving average of $57.54. The stock has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.82%.The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Carrier Global's dividend payout ratio is 56.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $69.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on CARR

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Carrier Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Carrier Global wasn't on the list.

While Carrier Global currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here