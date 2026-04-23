Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 113,580 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 786,585 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 113,580 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.08% of General Motors worth $63,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,996 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 2,944 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,219 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of General Motors from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, January 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $91.25.

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General Motors Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of GM opened at $79.01 on Thursday. General Motors Company has a 52 week low of $44.72 and a 52 week high of $87.62. The firm has a market cap of $71.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.34. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $76.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.25. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $45.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. General Motors's quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from General Motors's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.92%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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