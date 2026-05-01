Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 12,843 Shares of DaVita Inc. $DVA

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA - Free Report) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,232 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,843 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH's holdings in DaVita were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 3,091.7% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of DaVita from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Truist Financial set a $158.00 price target on DaVita in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised DaVita from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $155.80.

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DaVita Stock Up 1.9%

DaVita stock opened at $154.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.42. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $159.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.92.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.16. DaVita had a negative return on equity of 413.18% and a net margin of 5.47%.The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.600-15.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc NYSE: DVA is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

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