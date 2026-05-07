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Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 159,200 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. $PBYI

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
Puma Biotechnology logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH cut its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 80.2%, selling 159,200 shares in Q4 and now holds 39,308 shares (~0.08% of the company) valued at $234,000.
  • Other institutional moves include big increases from Invesco (+88.9%) and AQR (+366.5%), while Geode now owns 971,674 shares; overall 61.29% of PBYI is institutionally owned.
  • Puma reports a market cap of $379.1M and a PE of ~12.2, beat recent quarterly estimates (EPS $0.26 vs $0.24), but maintains a consensus "Hold" analyst rating despite some upgrades.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH reduced its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI - Free Report) by 80.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 159,200 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.08% of Puma Biotechnology worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBYI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 17,707 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 366.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 39,641 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 971,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 16,218 shares during the period. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBYI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology Price Performance

PBYI opened at $7.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $379.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.24. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $7.90.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.60 million. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 13.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Puma Biotechnology

(Free Report)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a late‐stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for oncology patients. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California, the company focuses on advancing molecularly defined cancer treatments that address significant unmet medical needs.

The company's lead product is neratinib, marketed under the brand name Nerlynx in the United States. Neratinib is an irreversible small‐molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target the HER2 receptor, and it received FDA approval in 2017 for extended adjuvant treatment of early‐stage HER2-positive breast cancer.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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