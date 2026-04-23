Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 160,753 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH cut its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,811,956 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 160,753 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.14% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $67,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,927,338 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $4,935,092,000 after buying an additional 2,470,213 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 122.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 87,844,788 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $3,442,645,000 after purchasing an additional 48,398,628 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 42.4% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,497,927 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $1,509,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471,658 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.5% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 12,495,638 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $489,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 24.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,433,637 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $448,084,000 after buying an additional 2,265,122 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $35.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.25. The stock has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $58.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 12.88%.The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $47.00.

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About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

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