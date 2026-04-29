Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 20,956 Shares of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. $BCC

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH cut its position in shares of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC - Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,736 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 20,956 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.19% of Boise Cascade worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 19.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,268,407 shares of the construction company's stock worth $252,713,000 after acquiring an additional 539,962 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 377.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 292,556 shares of the construction company's stock worth $22,620,000 after purchasing an additional 231,302 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Boise Cascade by 76.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 417,642 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $36,260,000 after acquiring an additional 181,025 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Boise Cascade by 128.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 298,197 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $23,057,000 after acquiring an additional 167,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the third quarter valued at $10,885,000. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $82.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.79 and a 200 day moving average of $77.06. Boise Cascade, L.L.C. has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $97.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. Boise Cascade's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BCC. Wall Street Zen upgraded Boise Cascade from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Boise Cascade from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Boise Cascade from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Boise Cascade

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company operates as a leading manufacturer and distributor of wood products and building materials in North America. The company's operations are organized into two primary segments: wood products manufacturing and building materials distribution. In its manufacturing segment, Boise Cascade produces a wide array of engineered wood products, including plywood, oriented strand board (OSB), lumber, particleboard and laminated veneer lumber (LVL), serving residential, commercial and industrial customers.

In its distribution segment, Boise Cascade sources and delivers building materials through an extensive network of distribution centers, servicing professional builders, remodelers, contractors and industrial customers.

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