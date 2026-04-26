Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 37,562 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH reduced its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA - Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 484,703 shares of the company's stock after selling 37,562 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.06% of Coterra Energy worth $12,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTRA shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Coterra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $37.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE CTRA opened at $33.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.29. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.19. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.33 and a 52 week high of $36.88.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Coterra Energy's payout ratio is 38.60%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy NYSE: CTRA is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company focused on the development, production and optimization of onshore hydrocarbon resources in the United States. The company’s operations center on the exploration, drilling, completion and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), with an emphasis on maximizing operational efficiency and capital discipline across its asset base.

Its business activities include identifying and developing resource-rich acreage, operating producing wells, managing reservoir performance and marketing produced hydrocarbons to a range of midstream and energy customers.

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