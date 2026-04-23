Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 559,616 Shares of Qiagen N.V. $QGEN

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH cut its stake in Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN - Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,774,467 shares of the company's stock after selling 559,616 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.84% of Qiagen worth $80,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Qiagen by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 57,359 shares of the company's stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 23.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,358 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 51,780 shares of the company's stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 13.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,007 shares of the company's stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 7.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company's stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Qiagen Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $39.98 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $43.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.79. Qiagen N.V. has a one year low of $38.79 and a one year high of $57.81.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Qiagen had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $540.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Qiagen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.500- EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.540- EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qiagen N.V. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $52.00 price target on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price target on shares of Qiagen and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Qiagen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $44.00 target price on Qiagen and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $53.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QGEN

Qiagen Profile

Qiagen NV NYSE: QGEN is a global provider of sample and assay technologies designed to enable molecular testing in the fields of molecular diagnostics, applied testing, academic research and pharmaceutical development. The company's solutions span the full workflow of nucleic acid and protein analysis, offering customers standardized kits, instruments and software tools that streamline the preparation, detection and quantification of DNA, RNA and proteins.

The company's product portfolio includes nucleic acid extraction and purification systems, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) reagents and instrumentation, digital PCR platforms, next-generation sequencing (NGS) library‐preparation kits and proteomics solutions.

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