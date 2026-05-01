Universal Display Corporation $OLED Position Lowered by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED - Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409,678 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 13,475 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.86% of Universal Display worth $47,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 309.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 27.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Universal Display by 104.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Universal Display

Here are the key news stories impacting Universal Display this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board authorized a $400 million share repurchase program and declared a $0.50 quarterly cash dividend, which supports shareholder returns and can reduce share count. Share Repurchase & Dividend

Board authorized a $400 million share repurchase program and declared a $0.50 quarterly cash dividend, which supports shareholder returns and can reduce share count. Positive Sentiment: UDC will present a high-efficiency blue OLED paper and showcase technology at SID Display Week 2026 — a product/tech execution update that could support longer-term demand and licensing prospects. SID Presentation

UDC will present a high-efficiency blue OLED paper and showcase technology at SID Display Week 2026 — a product/tech execution update that could support longer-term demand and licensing prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Company filed its Q1 2026 press release with full financials and metrics (ROE 14.07%, net margin 37.21%) — useful for modeling but the headlines drove market reaction. Q1 Press Release

Company filed its Q1 2026 press release with full financials and metrics (ROE 14.07%, net margin 37.21%) — useful for modeling but the headlines drove market reaction. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation pieces are re-assessing UDC after prolonged share weakness; these analyses may influence longer-term investor sentiment but are not an immediate catalyst. Valuation Coverage

Valuation pieces are re-assessing UDC after prolonged share weakness; these analyses may influence longer-term investor sentiment but are not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Q1 results missed estimates: EPS $0.76 vs. consensus ~$1.13 and revenue $142.2M vs. consensus ~$161–161.4M — a clear near-term negative surprise. Earnings Miss

Q1 results missed estimates: EPS $0.76 vs. consensus ~$1.13 and revenue $142.2M vs. consensus ~$161–161.4M — a clear near-term negative surprise. Negative Sentiment: FY2026 revenue guidance was updated to a $630M–$670M range, below consensus (~$674M), signaling near-term demand/revenue pressure that likely weighed on the stock. Guidance Update

FY2026 revenue guidance was updated to a $630M–$670M range, below consensus (~$674M), signaling near-term demand/revenue pressure that likely weighed on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Media pieces noting UDC’s recent share weakness and comparing it to peers likely amplified selling pressure amid the earnings/guidance news. Shares Falling Coverage

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on OLED shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Universal Display from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $141.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Universal Display

Universal Display Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $87.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.65. Universal Display Corporation has a 1-year low of $83.64 and a 1-year high of $163.21. The business's fifty day moving average price is $96.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.15.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $142.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.23 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business's revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Corporation will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Universal Display's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Universal Display's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation NASDAQ: OLED is a technology company specializing in organic light-emitting diode (OLED) solutions. The company develops and commercializes materials, technologies and software used in the creation of OLED displays and lighting. Its offerings include proprietary phosphorescent OLED (PHOLED) materials, display driver integrated circuits and process technologies that enable higher efficiency, longer lifetimes and improved color performance for a range of display and lighting applications.

Universal Display's core business is licensing its extensive OLED patent portfolio to display manufacturers and providing them with the key organic materials needed for device fabrication.

Further Reading

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