Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS - Free Report) by 1,543.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,011 shares of the health services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 22,550 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,334,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,112,604 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $460,590,000 after buying an additional 505,575 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 100.6% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 426,211 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,377 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $189,978,000 after buying an additional 325,162 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 152.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 264,606 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $54,096,000 after buying an additional 159,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company's stock.

Get UHS alerts: Sign Up

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

UHS opened at $151.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.07. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.08 and a 1-year high of $246.32.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $0.21. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.56%.The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.84 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 23.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Universal Health Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Universal Health Services from $233.00 to $212.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $267.00 to $230.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial lowered Universal Health Services from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Universal Health Services from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $214.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc NYSE: UHS is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS's facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Universal Health Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Universal Health Services wasn't on the list.

While Universal Health Services currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here