UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Buys Shares of 27,966 Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,966 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 719.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,340,127 shares of the company's stock worth $355,629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444,262 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth $155,858,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 14,648,533 shares of the company's stock worth $634,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,990 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 2,618.6% during the third quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 1,429,738 shares of the company's stock worth $69,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $49,986,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

DT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $43.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $51.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DT

Dynatrace Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE DT opened at $40.70 on Monday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.64 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day moving average of $40.81.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.55%.The company had revenue of $515.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $506.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In related news, EVP Stephen A. Mcmahon purchased 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.75 per share, with a total value of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 3,454 shares in the company, valued at $123,480.50. The trade was a 660.79% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company's engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

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