UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 52,604 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,271 shares of the company's stock after selling 52,604 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp's holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company's stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 13.2% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 26,263 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 15.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 547,519 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,924,000 after buying an additional 71,667 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 4,470.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company's stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 144.9% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company's stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 99,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,174,952. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,064 shares of company stock worth $189,934 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $67.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $61.52 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $58.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.39. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.20 and a 12 month high of $71.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.64%.The firm had revenue of $10.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.060 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Mondelez International's dividend payout ratio is presently 99.50%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mondelez International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mondelez International wasn't on the list.

While Mondelez International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here