Unum Group $UNM Position Lessened by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 420,646 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 40,515 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.26% of Unum Group worth $30,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,108,919,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $58,860,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 365.3% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 930,534 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $72,116,000 after acquiring an additional 730,534 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,289 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $181,622,000 after acquiring an additional 607,684 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Unum Group by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 864,485 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $67,240,000 after purchasing an additional 484,107 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $88.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.25. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $87.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.89. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.28 and a fifty-two week high of $93.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Unum Group's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Unum Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Unum Group's payout ratio is 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Unum Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Unum Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $98.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on UNM

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $961,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,412,922.18. This trade represents a 21.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Unum Group

Unum Group NYSE: UNM is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

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