Unum Group $UNM Shares Sold by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC lessened its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Free Report) by 95.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,464 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 71,962 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC's holdings in Unum Group were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 385.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In related news, Director Cynthia Egan sold 9,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 42,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,758. This trade represents a 17.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $961,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,412,922.18. This represents a 21.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,414. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unum Group Price Performance

NYSE UNM opened at $80.90 on Friday. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $68.28 and a 52 week high of $83.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.85.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. Unum Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNM. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Unum Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Unum Group

About Unum Group

Unum Group NYSE: UNM is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

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