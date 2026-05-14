Unum Group $UNM Shares Sold by VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al reduced its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,620 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 19,050 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al owned 0.18% of Unum Group worth $23,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Algebris UK Ltd. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 95.7% during the third quarter. Algebris UK Ltd. now owns 389,463 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $30,269,000 after buying an additional 190,454 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Unum Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,356,916 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $105,161,000 after buying an additional 68,957 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 1,167.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 153,696 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $11,911,000 after buying an additional 141,572 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Unum Group by 63.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,516,126 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $195,704,000 after buying an additional 978,937 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 653,527 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $50,831,000 after buying an additional 33,807 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNM shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Unum Group from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Unum Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $93.25.

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Unum Group Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE UNM opened at $80.37 on Thursday. Unum Group has a one year low of $68.28 and a one year high of $83.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.24.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Unum Group's payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $961,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,412,922.18. The trade was a 21.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,852 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $351,624.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 52,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,787,861.96. This represents a 8.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 33,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,414 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Unum Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Unum remains above the latest consensus-style expectations for near-term earnings, and Zacks still has a Hold rating rather than a bearish call, which may limit downside pressure.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group NYSE: UNM is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

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