Urban Outfitters, Inc. $URBN Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN - Free Report) by 339.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641,454 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 495,441 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.72% of Urban Outfitters worth $48,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URBN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,728 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 10.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 142,668 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $7,476,000 after acquiring an additional 13,554 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 343.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,435 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 125.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 14.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,547 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $13,242,000 after acquiring an additional 22,393 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Urban Outfitters from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $86.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on URBN

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Outfitters

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $657,976.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,933,859 shares in the company, valued at $136,337,059.50. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Hayne sold 10,667 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $752,023.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,449,385 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,230,181,642.50. This trade represents a 0.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,808. Corporate insiders own 32.10% of the company's stock.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

URBN stock opened at $71.62 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $66.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.12 and a fifty-two week high of $84.35.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a global lifestyle retailer headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Established in 1970 by Richard Hayne, Scott Belair and Judy Wicks, the company began as a single store catering to college students in the city's historic Old City neighborhood. Over the decades, Urban Outfitters has expanded its reach and diversified its portfolio to include multiple retail concepts addressing distinct customer segments.

The company operates through several well-known brands, each offering a curated selection of apparel, footwear, accessories and home goods.

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