Urban Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,451 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock, valued at approximately $2,813,000. CVS Health accounts for 2.6% of Urban Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 486 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Alteri Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co now owns 15,708 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 3,397 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 4.1% during the third quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS Health

CVS Health Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of CVS stock opened at $78.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $100.43 billion, a PE ratio of 56.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.87. CVS Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $58.35 and a 1-year high of $85.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $105.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 11.31%. CVS Health's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.940-6.140 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.75%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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