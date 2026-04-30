US Bancorp DE Acquires 14,005 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,039,878 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 14,005 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.11% of UnitedHealth Group worth $343,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 89 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $370.34 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $413.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $297.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.40.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.20 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,320,775. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $389.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $378.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNH

More UnitedHealth Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Solid Q1 performance and optimistic commentary from management — reports highlight better-than-expected Q1 results, improved margins and commentary that prior investments and pricing discipline are starting to pay off, supporting a re‑rating of the name. Read More.

Solid Q1 performance and optimistic commentary from management — reports highlight better-than-expected Q1 results, improved margins and commentary that prior investments and pricing discipline are starting to pay off, supporting a re‑rating of the name. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts lifting forecasts and targets — Erste Group raised FY2026/2027 EPS estimates and maintains a Buy, and JPMorgan raised its price target significantly, signaling higher analyst conviction and supporting upside. Read More.

Analysts lifting forecasts and targets — Erste Group raised FY2026/2027 EPS estimates and maintains a Buy, and JPMorgan raised its price target significantly, signaling higher analyst conviction and supporting upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Acquisition adds strategic capabilities — UnitedHealth announced a deal for Alegeus (benefits/health‑account technology), reinforcing its push into digital benefits administration and recurring tech revenue, which investors view as margin‑enhancing long term. Read More.

Acquisition adds strategic capabilities — UnitedHealth announced a deal for Alegeus (benefits/health‑account technology), reinforcing its push into digital benefits administration and recurring tech revenue, which investors view as margin‑enhancing long term. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Positive market commentary and buy-the-dip narratives — multiple investor commentary pieces (e.g., The Motley Fool / TipRanks) argue UNH may be turning a multi‑quarter weakness into a comeback, helping sentiment and flows. Read More.

Positive market commentary and buy-the-dip narratives — multiple investor commentary pieces (e.g., The Motley Fool / TipRanks) argue UNH may be turning a multi‑quarter weakness into a comeback, helping sentiment and flows. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Sector earnings backdrop is broadly positive — peers like Humana and Centene reported strong quarterly headlines (rising premiums, membership), which lift the managed‑care group and create positive comparables for UNH. Read More. • Read More.

Sector earnings backdrop is broadly positive — peers like Humana and Centene reported strong quarterly headlines (rising premiums, membership), which lift the managed‑care group and create positive comparables for UNH. Read More. • Read More. Negative Sentiment: Industry cost pressures remain a risk — coverage of Humana and others notes rising medical costs and benefit‑ratio pressure; these dynamics could limit margin expansion if not offset by pricing and cost controls at UNH. Read More.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Further Reading

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