US Bancorp DE Grows Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,533 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE's holdings in ASML were worth $56,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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ASML News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ASML from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,504.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on ASML

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $1,438.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,399.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,246.54. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $662.46 and a 1 year high of $1,547.22. The stock has a market cap of $565.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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