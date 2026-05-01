US Bancorp DE Has $333.07 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 949,685 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 5,854 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.05% of Visa worth $333,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,954,937 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $1,396,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,289 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Visa by 286.4% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,526,026 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $862,335,000 after buying an additional 1,872,362 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,022,411 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,059,990,000 after buying an additional 1,658,954 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $565,684,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Visa by 73.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,197,405 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,091,528,000 after buying an additional 1,353,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Visa Stock Down 1.3%

Visa stock opened at $330.66 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $310.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.41. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.89 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Visa's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.14%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at $829,471.98. This trade represents a 19.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,161,284.36. The trade was a 67.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

More Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 beat, raised guidance and $20B buyback — Visa reported fiscal Q2 results that topped revenue and EPS expectations, raised full‑year growth outlook and authorized a $20 billion share repurchase, signaling management confidence and returning capital to shareholders. Visa Q2 Earnings Beat

Q2 beat, raised guidance and $20B buyback — Visa reported fiscal Q2 results that topped revenue and EPS expectations, raised full‑year growth outlook and authorized a $20 billion share repurchase, signaling management confidence and returning capital to shareholders. Positive Sentiment: Stablecoin/crypto settlement expansion — Visa expanded its stablecoin settlement pilot to nine blockchains and says the program has reached roughly a $7B annualized run rate, boosting optionality for new settlement rails and non‑bank payment flows. Visa Adds Polygon, Base Support

Stablecoin/crypto settlement expansion — Visa expanded its stablecoin settlement pilot to nine blockchains and says the program has reached roughly a $7B annualized run rate, boosting optionality for new settlement rails and non‑bank payment flows. Positive Sentiment: Agentic Ready (AI agent payments) roll‑out — Visa is accelerating its Agentic Ready program across APAC and LatAm, positioning the network to capture transaction volume from emerging “agentic”/AI-driven commerce instead of being bypassed. This supports long‑term growth narrative. Visa Launches Agentic Ready

Agentic Ready (AI agent payments) roll‑out — Visa is accelerating its Agentic Ready program across APAC and LatAm, positioning the network to capture transaction volume from emerging “agentic”/AI-driven commerce instead of being bypassed. This supports long‑term growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades/targets — UBS raised its price target to $410 (buy) and Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed overweight with a $400 target, adding analyst momentum to the post‑earnings rally. Analyst Coverage

Analyst upgrades/targets — UBS raised its price target to $410 (buy) and Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed overweight with a $400 target, adding analyst momentum to the post‑earnings rally. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend declared — Visa set a quarterly dividend of $0.67/share (record May 12), a small yield but part of shareholder return mix. (Company release)

Dividend declared — Visa set a quarterly dividend of $0.67/share (record May 12), a small yield but part of shareholder return mix. (Company release) Neutral Sentiment: Industry/peer context — Mastercard also reported upside but its stock retreated; sector reactions to card‑network beats can be volatile even with good results. Mastercard Earnings

Industry/peer context — Mastercard also reported upside but its stock retreated; sector reactions to card‑network beats can be volatile even with good results. Neutral Sentiment: Third‑party innovation using Visa rails — Startups are issuing corporate Visa cards to AI agents (e.g., Oobit), which demonstrates demand for Visa rails but also highlights evolving use cases that may change fee dynamics. Oobit Agent Cards

Third‑party innovation using Visa rails — Startups are issuing corporate Visa cards to AI agents (e.g., Oobit), which demonstrates demand for Visa rails but also highlights evolving use cases that may change fee dynamics. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale by CEO — CEO Ryan McInerney sold 31,455 shares (~67% reduction in his post‑sale holdings) under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan; large insider sales can spook investors even when planned. SEC filing: SEC Form 4

Insider sale by CEO — CEO Ryan McInerney sold 31,455 shares (~67% reduction in his post‑sale holdings) under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan; large insider sales can spook investors even when planned. SEC filing: Negative Sentiment: Longer‑term AI/stablecoin risk — Management frames AI and stablecoins as opportunity, but investors worry agentic commerce or on‑chain rails could erode Visa’s fee economics if adoption bypasses traditional networks; this remains an execution and structural risk. MarketBeat Analysis

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $403.00 price target (up from $391.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $387.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $385.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $387.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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