US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668,068 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 19,383 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.12% of Amgen worth $218,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company's stock.

Get Amgen alerts: Sign Up

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $338.02 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $261.43 and a one year high of $391.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $182.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $358.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.41.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.53. Amgen had a return on equity of 148.37% and a net margin of 20.98%.The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.31 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 22.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Amgen's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on Amgen from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Oppenheimer set a $400.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Freedom Capital cut Amgen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, February 20th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $356.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMGN

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amgen, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amgen wasn't on the list.

While Amgen currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here