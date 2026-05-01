US Bancorp DE Sells 29,081 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 903,879 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 29,081 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.05% of Walt Disney worth $102,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% in the third quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 21.9% in the third quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 524 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Walt Disney Trading Up 2.5%

DIS stock opened at $103.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $89.61 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $100.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.79.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group reissued a "mixed" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Walt Disney from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $133.53.

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Key Stories Impacting Walt Disney

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Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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