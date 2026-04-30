US Bancorp DE Sells 32,837 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,133,479 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 32,837 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.11% of Chevron worth $325,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $41,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 306.1% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $49,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Chevron from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Chevron from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Chevron from $214.00 to $204.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chevron from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $198.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Chevron

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 272,624 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.35, for a total value of $51,621,354.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,217.10. This trade represents a 89.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alana K. Knowles sold 2,408 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.28, for a total value of $441,338.24. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 768,673 shares of company stock valued at $144,148,191. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

More Chevron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $192.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $382.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.60. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $133.77 and a 12 month high of $214.71.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company's revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Chevron's previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Chevron's dividend payout ratio is 106.91%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Further Reading

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