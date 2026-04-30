US Bancorp DE Sells 3,383 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,140 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 3,383 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $152,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Evercore dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,075.00 to $950.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Daiwa Securities Group cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $940.00 to $891.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $802.00 to $729.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,000.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $922.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS opened at $905.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $869.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $865.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $267.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $531.45 and a 1-year high of $984.70.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 14.13%.The company had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.12 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is 32.89%.

Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 2,704 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.99, for a total value of $2,598,516.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,428 shares in the company, valued at $9,060,213.72. The trade was a 22.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total transaction of $1,044,776.88. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,413,472.04. This represents a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,001 shares of company stock valued at $30,367,306. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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