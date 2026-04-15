U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU - Free Report) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,084 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 14,826 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,021 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth about $1,285,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 312.8% in the third quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 9,183 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $5,856,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Prudential Financial by 22.0% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 108,839 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $11,291,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 1,406,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.87 per share, for a total transaction of $34,985,598.93. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 7,709,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,738,348.88. This represents a 22.32% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas D. Stoddard acquired 250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.97 per share, with a total value of $25,742.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 250 shares in the company, valued at $25,742.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,408,389 shares of company stock valued at $35,154,439. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Prudential Financial stock opened at $98.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company's fifty day moving average price is $98.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.89 and a 1 year high of $119.76.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.37 by ($0.07). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 6.20%.The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Prudential Financial's payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Key Stories Impacting Prudential Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting Prudential Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Prudential published preliminary PGIM metrics and revised its segment reporting for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 — this transparency and any stronger‑than‑expected PGIM performance can support investor confidence in earnings and asset management trends. Prudential Updates PGIM Metrics and Revises Segment Reporting

Prudential published preliminary PGIM metrics and revised its segment reporting for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 — this transparency and any stronger‑than‑expected PGIM performance can support investor confidence in earnings and asset management trends. Positive Sentiment: Prudential publicly recommended shareholders reject an unsolicited mini‑tender offer that valued shares far below market — the firm’s defensive communication reduces the risk of shareholder confusion or forced selling into a low‑priced offer. Prudential Financial Recommends Shareholders Reject Unsolicited Mini-Tender Offer from Potemkin Limited

Prudential publicly recommended shareholders reject an unsolicited mini‑tender offer that valued shares far below market — the firm’s defensive communication reduces the risk of shareholder confusion or forced selling into a low‑priced offer. Neutral Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha piece highlights a potential buying opportunity in Prudential’s subordinated notes after a pullback — relevant for fixed‑income investors but less directly impactful on the equity except via sentiment or funding cost implications. Prudential Financial: Recent Pullback Provides A Buying Opportunity In Subordinated Notes

A Seeking Alpha piece highlights a potential buying opportunity in Prudential’s subordinated notes after a pullback — relevant for fixed‑income investors but less directly impactful on the equity except via sentiment or funding cost implications. Negative Sentiment: Several brokers trimmed PRU price targets this week (Bank of America to $104, Mizuho to $101, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to $104, Wells Fargo to $95). Multiple downward revisions increase near‑term downside risk and weigh on sentiment, especially given PRU’s recent valuation metrics. Benzinga (price target coverage)

Several brokers trimmed PRU price targets this week (Bank of America to $104, Mizuho to $101, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to $104, Wells Fargo to $95). Multiple downward revisions increase near‑term downside risk and weigh on sentiment, especially given PRU’s recent valuation metrics. Negative Sentiment: PRU was included in a broader Yahoo Finance list cautioning that some profitable companies are risky — such media framing can modestly pressure sentiment even if it’s not company‑specific news. 3 Profitable Stocks We Find Risky

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $133.00 to $127.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Prudential Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $108.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, is a diversified financial services company with roots dating to 1875. The firm provides a range of insurance, retirement and investment products aimed at helping individual and institutional clients manage risk, accumulate and protect wealth, and plan for retirement. Prudential's long history in life insurance and related financial services has positioned it as a major participant in the U.S. insurance market and a provider of services to a broad client base.

Prudential's core business activities include individual life insurance, annuities, retirement solutions and group insurance products for employers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU - Free Report).

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